Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Six teens in stolen vehicle rollover

by Darren Cartwright
30th Sep 2020 8:23 AM

 

Six teens - the eldest aged just 15- have been rounded-up and detained after a stolen vehicle crashed and rolled early on Wednesday morning on the Gold Coast.

A 13-year-old girl was among those allegedly travelling in the four-wheel drive when it collided with traffic signs and rolled at the Burleigh Heads off-ramp on the Pacific Motorway.

All of the occupants fled the vehicle although police were able to locate and detain three boys, two aged 14 and a 15-year-old, and three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15.

One of the 14-year-old boys and the 15-year-old girl needed treatment at Gold Coast University Hospital for minor injuries.

A 14 and 15-year old boy and a 13 and 14-year-old girl have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police are still investigating.

Originally published as Six teens in stolen vehicle rollover

More Stories

Show More
car theft crime gold coast rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disco diva sings top 100 hits to golden oldies in aged care

        Premium Content Disco diva sings top 100 hits to golden oldies in aged care

        News Lisa Hunt traded crowds in Italy and USA to entertain local aged care residents with a virtual concert

        19-year-old charged over 55km police pursuit

        Premium Content 19-year-old charged over 55km police pursuit

        News A LARGE scale search was conducted by police to find the driver of a Jeep found...

        Funds to make town more pedestrian-friendly

        Premium Content Funds to make town more pedestrian-friendly

        News THE funding will allow the council to begin realising “priorities” of the...

        $2.5M project creates ‘magic’ space for Lennox Head

        Premium Content $2.5M project creates ‘magic’ space for Lennox Head

        News Revamped Lennox Head Cultural Centre expected to become a top venue