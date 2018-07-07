Sisters need a helping hand five years after floods

FLOOD DAMAGE: Cheryl Jones and Jackie Jensen need some community assistance in repairing their fence, which was damaged in the 2013 floods.

FLOOD DAMAGE: Cheryl Jones and Jackie Jensen need some community assistance in repairing their fence, which was damaged in the 2013 floods. Mike Knott BUN060718FENCE2

WHILE many have picked up the pieces since massive floods tore through the region in 2011 and 2013, two Bundaberg sisters are still dealing with the aftermath.

Aged pensioners Cheryl and Jacqui Jones had to evacuate their East Bundaberg home when record floods inundated the suburb five years ago, sleeping at the Bundaberg Civic Centre beside so many others who had been forced from their homes.

"Twenty thirteen was the worst one, we ended up in the civic centre for about four days " Cheryl, 68, said.

"It was terrible, it was terrible sleeping on the cement."

GONE UNDER: The sisters' home in 2013. John Rimmington

Cheryl, who has lived in the modest East Bundaberg home her entire life, said she didn't have insurance.

"It's only a small little place and we thought we'd be all right," she said.

Cheryl had heard that in the 1940s floods, water had entered the home and other flooding events had caused some damage, but she wasn't prepared for the wrath of 2013.

Floodwaters rose to the cottage's roof, causing massive damage to the property, its fence and front railings.

"The house has had a good bashing in the water," she said.

"We've still got no flooring on the floors much.

"I don't know how that's going to be fixed."

Cheryl said she is still filled with fear every time it rains, but the biggest challenge she faces, along with her 70-year-old sister, is trying to keep their beloved pet dogs in with a fence they can neither afford to fix nor have the skills to build.

It's come at a time when their whitegoods have given out, leaving the pair unsure of how to return the fence to its pre-flood state.

"It's mainly the fence and railings," Cheryl said.

"It might only need straightening, and the big gate's kind of gone wonky.

"We have to try to keep the dogs in with bits of wood."

If you can help the sisters get their fence and railings back in shape, call the NewsMail on 4153 8522 or email crystal.jones@news-mail.com.au.