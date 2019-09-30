Menu
Donald Trump has launched a furious tirade raging against the Democrats over an impeachment inquiry against him.
Politics

Trump explodes at ‘treason’ of Ukraine whistleblower

by Gavin Fernando
30th Sep 2019 10:32 AM

Donald Trump has raged against the Democrats and whistleblower at the centre of an impeachment inquiry against him.

Taking to Twitter, the US President warned of "big consequences" against the whistleblower who lodged a corruption complaint against his phone call with the Ukrainian President in July.

EXPLAINED: Trump's impeachment and the Ukraine phone call scandal

Mr Trump said he "deserves to meet with" the whistleblower, who he accused of "representing a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way".

He also attacked US House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, saying his "lies" are "perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great chamber".

 

 

 

 

60 Minutes in America has reportedly obtained a letter indicating that the whistleblower is now under federal protection "because he or she fears for their safety".

Over the weekend, Mr Trump recorded a 38-second address slamming his political rivals amid the worsening Ukraine scandal.

In the video, he described multiple moves against him by Democrats as "the greatest scam in the history of American politics".

"The Democrats want to take away your guns, they want to take away your healthcare, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges - they want to take away everything," Mr Trump said.

"We can never let this happen."

 

 

The President is facing one of the biggest scandals of his political career.

On July 25, Mr Trump had a 30-minute phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In August, a whistleblower from within the US intelligence community complained that Mr Trump's behaviour during the phone call was highly unethical.

On September 19, it was revealed that the complaint alleged Mr Trump attempted to coerce the Ukrainian government into investigating alleged corrupt acts involving former vice president Joe Biden and his son Robert Hunter Biden.

Specifically, he wanted Ukraine to probe Joe Biden's role in the dismissal of the country's prosecutor-general, Viktor Shokin, who was axed in 2016.

Allegedly in exchange, he would grant Ukraine a previously withheld $US400 million in military aid.

Mr Trump dismissed the reports, urging the media to "look into" Mr Biden's background with Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later opened a formal impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump, who said it was "Witch Hunt garbage".

The Democrats are now gathering evidence to prove Mr Trump was guilty of an impeachable offence.

donald trump twitter ukraine

