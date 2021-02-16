Menu
UPDATE: Second crash, Westpac helicopter en route

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Feb 2021 11:32 AM | Updated: 2:26 PM
UPDATE:

A collision has occurred on Pringles Way, Lawrence near the Tanglewood Rd intersection.
A collision has occurred on Pringles Way, Lawrence near the Tanglewood Rd intersection. Contributed

Emergency services have made their way to a second collision in the Lower Clarence today.

It's understood the incident is located on Pringles Way between Stuart Rd and Tanglewood Rd, with multiple emergency crews, including ambulance, RFS, Police and SES on scene. 

It's believed Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter is attempting to land nearby.

More information as it comes to hand.

 

EARLIER:

Emergency services have made their way to a single vehicle collision on Lawrence Road, Lower Southgate this morning.   

Witnesses claim the vehicle involved was a ute which, it's believed, has lost control and came to rest in a nearby cane field.  

At this stage, it's unclear how many people were involved or if any serious injuries have occurred as a result.  

A spokesperson from Coffs-Clarence Police District has confirmed to the Daily Examiner that the scene is under control and most emergency service crews have been called off.   

More information as it comes to hand.   

Grafton Daily Examiner

