Menu
Login
Courtney Lee Pitcher who suffers from breast cancer, and a charity auction is being held in her honour next Monday PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Courtney Lee Pitcher who suffers from breast cancer, and a charity auction is being held in her honour next Monday PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Health

Help for Courtney in fight of her life

by Daniel Bateman
13th Aug 2018 1:54 PM

AT 30 years old, Courtney Lee Pitcher did not expect to be facing her own mortality so early in her life.

The Tablelands-based single mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in February, after discovering a hard lump the size of a 20 cent piece over her heart space.

"Feeling into the mass, sure I was a little concerned, but not overly," she said.

"I mean, it had only been days since my 30th birthday. I was too young to have breast cancer and you just don't think these types of things will happen to you - well at least I didn't."

Doctors found the growth was an aggressive, fast-growing cancer.

Ms Pitcher has decided not to commence chemo nor radiation therapy, fearing the harsh side effects, instead preferring to seek natural alternatives to treatment.

"Some days are better than others, but my greatest wish of all is to heal through naturopathic care, nutrition, body work, psychotherapy, energy healing and love so that I can remain here and live the life I feel I was called to," she said.

She said it was important for women to practice regular breast checks while keeping an eye on their overall health and stress levels.

A charity auction to help raise funds for Courtney's cancer journey is being hosted by the Cairns-based theSPACE community at the centre at Cairns TAFE on Monday, August 20 from noon-2pm.

breast cancer breast exam cancer self breast exam

Top Stories

    Splendid support grants

    Splendid support grants

    News SHARING the Splendour love around to local community organisations and schools.

    Byron Shire builders win big

    Byron Shire builders win big

    News Master Builders recognition for Byron Shire

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    News Local vet volunteers in India

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    News Thank the Westpac Rescue helicopter

    Local Partners