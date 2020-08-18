Single father roped into gun heist by Ice addicted friend

A single father was unaware he was about to help a friend steal guns and ammunition from a home when he went to socialise with an ice-addicted friend.

A SINGLE father did not know he was about to help a friend steal guns and ammunition when he drove Lane Michael Dwyer to a Longford home in February.

Zachary Allan Parker, 29, and his co-accused Lane Michael Dwyer, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, stealing a firearm, stealing and unlawful trafficking in firearms in the Supreme Court in June.

Justice Robert Pearce sentenced Parker in Launceston last week saying he did not realise Dwyer's plan until it was well progressed, but he "did not have the fortitude to withdraw".

The court heard the men spent the day together on February 20 when in the early afternoon, Dwyer suggested they drive to Longford.

"Unknown to you, he was heavily addicted to methamphetamine and his intention was to look for things to steal to fund his addiction," Justice Pearce said.

Dwyer directed Parker to stop at the property of a former work colleague he knew would be at work.

Dwyer looked in the letterbox then checked the doors and entered the front door at which time, Parker realised what was happening.

"After a few minutes he beckoned you inside and you complied," Justice Pearce said. "Together you removed a large homemade gun safe from the wall of a room inside.

"You dragged the safe out of the house and loaded it onto your utility."

The safe contained 14 guns worth almost $9000 and a large quantity of ammunition worth about $2000.

Launceston Supreme Court.

Among the guns were one .22 semi automatic pistol, one air rifle and the rest were either rifles or shotguns.

Dwyer also stole a mountain bike worth $6000, a jacket and an iPhone.

Parker took the bike and one of the shotguns to a home in Hadspen intending to keep them.

He then went to his home in Prospect, transferred the rest of the guns to another vehicle and drove them to a home in Newnham where Mr Dwyer was living.

The burglary was captured on CCTV installed in the home.

Just after midnight the next morning, police executed a search warrant at the Newnham property and arrested Dwyer and Parker.

Parker was in possession of a trigger lock and 1.03g of methamphetamine.

Guns were found in the garage and in a car outside.

Parker made full admissions in a police interview and directed police to where he and Dwyer dumped the gun safe and ammunition and to the home where the bike and shotgun were left.

Four of the firearms are still not accounted for, including the semi automatic pistol.

Justice Pearce said Parker did not sell or participate in the sale of any of the guns.

Dwyer was previously sentenced to imprisonment for 15 months with six months of that term suspended.

Parker was sentenced to nine months imprisonment wholly suspended for two years.

