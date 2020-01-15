Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
15th Jan 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Daniel Stewart, 38, smoked marijuana, he assumed that was all he was putting in his body.

But he was rendered shocked when his roadside drug test came back with results he couldn't explain.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the single father-of-four was pulled over on December 2, about 8.30am.

Police drug tested Stewart on Crescent Street, Gatton, and the results showed traces of marijuana and methylamphetamine.

Appearing in court with a charge of drug driving, Stewart pleaded guilty.

Representing Stewart's case, Duty Lawyer Andrew Gillard told Magistrate Kay Ryan his client claimed he had only smoked marijuana.

"My client is unaware how that methylamphetamine came to be in his sample," Mr Gillard said.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Stewart there were some "not very nice people out there" who sold drugs.

"You're not the first person this morning (in court) who has said the same thing," Ms Ryan said.

"(Dealers) mix them together to get people hooked.

"So wherever you're getting that stuff from - don't."

She asked Stewart to consider how his actions would affect his children.

"What sort of model is this for your kids?" she said.

"I'm sure you don't want them taking drugs."

Ms Ryan told him the situation should serve as a lesson.

"Even if you thought it was okay to have a cone or something, this should be a big wake up call," she said.

"You have no idea what you're putting into your body."

Stewart was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.

His conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
drug driving drugs drugs test gatton court marijuana
Gatton Star

Just In

    Video that got a man sacked

    Video that got a man sacked
    • 15th Jan 2020 1:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The incredible auction bid to workout with Chris Hemsworth

        premium_icon The incredible auction bid to workout with Chris Hemsworth

        News AN RFS fundraiser auction has attracted some outstanding bids.

        Illegal marine park works land builder, company in court

        premium_icon Illegal marine park works land builder, company in court

        Environment The two parties are expected to be sentenced for the unauthorised activities next...

        PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Evans for air show

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Evans for air show

        News THE crowds were out on the weekend for the annual Evans Head air show.

        Man accused of shooting puppy will defend his charges

        premium_icon Man accused of shooting puppy will defend his charges

        Crime Man allegedly fired three arrows at an Irish wolfhound puppy