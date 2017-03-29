News

Singing up a storm for the Wetpac Helicopter

29th Mar 2017 2:15 PM
FOLKRAISING: Presenting the cheque at the Mullumbimby Folk Club are Luis Cristia, Graham Richardson President MCMC, John Bancroft from Westpac, Ken Wetzler MCMC Vice President, Denise Wetzler and Beth Hughes Secretary.
Mullumbimby Country Music Club's have just sung and strummed up a storm at their annual charity day raising $4,500 for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

We are very proud with our effort as so far we have presented over $30,00 to this worthy cause,” Isabel Truesdale from the the club said.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support.”

Mullumbimby Country Music Club meets at 12noon on the third Sunday of each month at the Ex-Services Club. For info go to www.facebook.com/MullumCMC

Topics:  mullumbimby country music club north coast country music westpac rescue helicopter

