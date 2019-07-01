Queesland singer’s perfect response to bikini critics

Amy Sheppard has sent a strong message to her fans, as well as her critics, in a series of posts. Picture: Instagram/amysheppardpie

Aussie singer Amy Sheppard has posted a video this week of her "dancing freely in a bikini" in an "inspiring" response to critics who slams her decision to wear swimmers.

The 28-year-old is a member of ARIA winning band, Sheppard, who are best known for their hits Geronimo and Coming Home.

But the stunning musician has recently directed her energies towards more altruistic pursuits, launching the #kissmyfatass movement, that aims to break down unrealistic expectations on people to look "perfect" on social media.

The muso's Instagram grid is filled with bikini photos, where she explains she has "cellulite, stretch marks, veins, pimples and dimples" and that anyone who wants to shame her should "get used to it".

Sheppard's most recent viral video, posted at the weekend, features the singer in a bikini, with her iconic electric blue hair in a ponytail, dancing on a rooftop.

She captioned the video with, "Woman dances freely in a bikini, gives no F*%cks and lives happily ever after. #kissmyfatass"

The video has been liked almost 28K times, with people around the world describing her as an "absolute legend".

"God damn girl, thank you," one fan wrote.

Another added: "You are fantastic and such an inspiration to other women."

The bikini dance also attracted messages from women who are struggling with their self-esteem, thanking Sheppard for showing them how important it is to love their bodies.

"I have been feeling fat and criticising my belly every day but I need to stop!" one woman wrote.

"(I need to) accept who I am today, not who I could be if I stop eating delicious food and gym every day!"

In recent months, the stunning musician has built a loyal fan base by posting "real" content of her body, curves and all, with body positive messages.

Whether she's running along the beach in a hot pink one-piece, or jumping through the air in a floral string bikini, Sheppard's posts are all designed to show young women that it's OK to have fun, whatever you wear, and whatever you look like.

The singer has been praised for her body positive messages. Picture: Instagram/amysheppardpie

In April, she posted a photo of herself, looking slim and toned, and another, taken at the same time, of her curves to highlight how unrealistic Instagram bodies can be.

In a recent opinion piece for The Daily Telegraph, Sheppard explained she was inspired to create the #kissmyfatass movement back in January after self-consciously posting a shot of herself from behind, which featured "one BIG, DIMPLEY thing - My 'fat' ass."

"My bum and thighs have always been something I've loathed," she wrote.

"It's these very insecurities which were targeted by bullies before I was even 10-years-old, and the same insecurities which had me Facetuning and filtering every "flaw" up until a few months ago."

Her photo went berserk and quickly became her most liked photo with messages of support flooding her inbox.

"It was then I realised just how powerful a post like this could be," Sheppard said.

"Not only was I ridding myself of beauty standard pressures, I was also freeing other women … and even a few men."

In the months since, Sheppard has devoted her Instagram feed to posting unedited photos of her body - particularly her backside - in all its glory.

The blue-haired beauty has spearheaded a new movement.

Sheppard's band has dedicated their next single to the movement, with a song titled 'KMFA' due to be released soon.

The singer posted behind the scenes photos and videos from the set of the song's video clip this week, promising her 56K fans it would be released soon.

