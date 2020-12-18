Singer hospitalised with horrific burns

As I Lay Dying headman Tim Lambesis is in hospital after an attempt to start a bonfire left the rocker with burns to 25 per cent of his body.

Lambesis, 40, who once spent two years in prison after he tried to hire a hit man to murder his estranged wife, kept his family and social media followers abreast of his situation on Wednesday.

He shared a photo of himself on Instagram all bandaged up while "doing the best" he could "to make a thumbs up" as he headed into surgery to remove the skin doctors were unable to scrub off during his last dressing change.

"Keep your head up no matter what!" Lambesis wrote to his nearly 37,000 followers while apologising "to my friends that I have not had the time to fill in yet on what happened."

The Grammy-nominated metalhead explained in writing that "the entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started."

He added that the mishap left his clothes drenched in gasoline "and I ended up burning 25% of my body."

Lambesis said he has been in the hospital since Saturday night and anticipates his stay will last "a couple more weeks most likely."

"Today's surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week," he continued. "It will be for the best so that we won't have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me."

Added the crooner: "I am extremely thankful for the Burns centre workers who are taking care of me. I will try to update on my recovery. It will be a long road, but I will get back to full strength eventually."

Lambesis once spent two years in prison after he tried to hire a hit man to murder his estranged wife. Picture: AP Photo.

Lambesis was arrested in May 2013 when he was caught in the act of attempting to hire someone to kill his wife Meggan Murphy. His plan was foiled when the person Lambesis had hired turned out to be an undercover agent.

After a number of court dates, in which Lambesis' legal counsel argued at the time his "thought processes were devastatingly affected by his steroid use," according toThe Guardian, Lambesis changed his 2014 plea in the charge of soliciting a murder from "not guilty" to "guilty" and was sentenced to six years in prison. He served two years before his release in December 2016.

He returned to the band in 2018 and the group released an album titled Shaped by Fire in 2019.

After one of the band's concerts that year was cancelled to the chagrin of the public, Lambesis issued a lengthy statement to his Instagram and denounced "that person I became during the darkest period of my past."

"It is part of my life's work to prevent others from going down destructive paths," he added in the social media post, which shows Lambesis during a return to prison - this time as a civilian tutor.

"It's now been almost six (6) years since I made the biggest mistake of my life, and I consider each day an opportunity to do something positive to turn my life around and to use my experience to help others."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

