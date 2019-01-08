Shane Warne’s ex shares secret to ‘letting go’

Simone Callahan has revealed yoga helped her ‘let go’ of the pain of her divorce from Shane Warne. Picture: David Caird

SIMONE Callahan has revealed the heartbreaking reason why she first turned to yoga, saying it helped her "let go" of her failed 10-year-marriage to cricket legend Shane Warne.

"I needed to do something for myself when my marriage broke down because I wasn't dealing really well with the divorce," the 49-year-old told news.com.au.

"I didn't like the idea of seeing someone and talking about it because I'm not a great talker. But I really found yoga to be a way of rehabilitating myself."

Explaining that spending an hour every day concentrating on her breath helps her feel "clearer" and "more open", Ms Callahan now recommends it to anyone who is going through hard times.

"Yoga is a real form of letting go, so you can let go of your struggles and your painful times because it really does bring a sense of inner peace and beauty inside," she said.

"I used to feel better every time I practised. I'd come out of a class and I'd be like, 'Everything's OK.'"

The mother of three also said she experienced a feeling of "clarity" that helped her move on from the pain and anger her body was holding on to, teaming her yoga with meditation.

Former couple Shane Warne and Simone Callahan in 2009.

Now a certified yoga teacher, the former WAG films videos of her incredible moves from her home to share with her 10,000 Instagram fans.

Previously, she had opened up about how the fitness technique helped her make peace with Warne's past indiscretions following their split over his "womanising" ways.

"I was lucky I had yoga to help through the difficult time which I'm forever grateful for," she said. "So now I share it and help other people, which can only be good."

She also touched on her signature leg warmers, which feature in nearly every clip she posts, revealing they're all thanks to a mishap on the mat.

"I hurt my ankle a few years ago in my lotus pose, so now I wear them to warm my ankle up," she said.

Despite gearing up to complete her post-grad in yoga this year, Ms Callahan revealed none of her kids were interested in following in her footsteps.

"Brookie loves it, but if the others join in we usually end up laughing our heads off," she said.

If you're looking to get into yoga, Simone does have some top tips for beginners.

"It's good to be warm, start with gentle stretches and stay relaxed to prevent injury," she advises, while also "focusing on your breath."

But she warns against stretching beyond the point of tightness in the muscle, saying you need to "be patient".

"Some days you will be able to go deeper than others and that's OK. It's always good to listen to your body," she said.

Be consistent. It's good to practise consistently - three to four times a week - to get results and feel good.