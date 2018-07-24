Menu
Life after Warnie: Simone Callahan has found solace in practising yoga. Picture: Supplied. Picture: David Caird
Celebrity

Life after Warnie: Simone opens up

by Staff writers
24th Jul 2018 4:17 AM

 

SIMONE Callahan, the flexible ex-wife of Shane Warne, has opened up about her time living in the spotlight.

The cricketer's ex-wife told A Current Affair during Monday night's episode that she "never enjoyed that time", and that the attention that came with being one part of Australia's most recognisable couples was overwhelming.

"The person I wanted to be was suppressed a little bit, through everything that happened," the 48-year-old said. "I tend to shy away from all of it".

But now the mother-of-three has found solace in a new pursuit that has helped her become the happiest she's ever been - yoga.

"I just used to see yogis and see pictures and thought they looked so peaceful and calm, and I wanted to feel that way," she told A Current Affair. "It's been very good for me, for calming myself."

The former WAG has taken to social media to show off her remarkable skills and motivational videos, with her thousands of followers encouraging her progress via her Instagram page.

"I've been surprised by the feedback that I have had on Instagram," she said. "It's a really good tool with connecting with people."

 

The aspiring yogi can be seen contorting her body in impressive poses, including inversions on her head and sun salutations.

"I can stand on my head for 15 minutes and come down and feel amazing," she told A Current Affair. "It definitely brings happiness, because you're aligning the mind with the body and everything is working as it should be, it gives you a sense of calmness."

Ms Callahan was married to Shane Warne, for a decade, from 1995 to 2005.

