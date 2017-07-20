Sigur Ros' marriage equality T-shirt for sale at Splendour

TRIO: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

ICELANDIC music duo Sigur Ros booked Margaret Court arena in Melbourne for their Splendour sideshows before the marriage equality controversy that surrounded the Australian tennins legend recently.

Instead of changing the venue, the band decided to commission a special T-shirt celebrating positivity and inclusion, with proceeds going towards Australian Marriage Equality.

The band approached London-based illustrator Andrew Rae to create a special crest.

"What an amazing commission, combining awareness about marriage equality with the amazing Sigur Rós in a hand drawn crest to raise money to support Australian Marriage Equality... of course I'm saying yes," said Andrew Rae.

"That anyone still has to raise awareness about marriage equality in this day and age seems bizarre to me.

"As long as some people still think they have the right to decide who other people fall in love with then there's still work to be done."

Sigur Rós said they know Margaret Court's point of view is not popular in Australia.

"Australia should be a country that celebrates positivity and inclusion, as well as achievement on the sporting field."

The tee-shirt will be available at all of the band's Australian performances including Splendour in The Grass.

International customers or fans not attending the perfomances will be able to buy the t-shirt via sigurros.co.uk and bandtshirts.com.au.

Sigur Ros will be performing at the Amphitheatre this Sunday from 8.05pm.