Significant river level rises, flooding from midday: SES

Under direction of the SES, Lismore City Council closed Lower Hollingworth Creek Gate and Gasworks Creek Gate. The Lower Hensley Carpark is currently closed.

A MODERATE flood warning is still in place for the Wilsons River at Lismore, as heavy rainfall continues to lash the region.

>>> 1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

The SES and the Bureau of Meteorology have warned that minor flooding is likely in Lismore from midday on Monday.

Moderate flooding is possible, with further heavy rain expected throughout Monday and into Tuesday.

"Heavy rainfall over the Leycester Creek and Wilsons River catchment from Friday to Sunday has caused significant river level rises," the warning states.

"Minor flooding is likely at Lismore from midday Monday.

"Further rises to the moderate flood level are possible on Tuesday.

"A severe weather warning for very heavy rainfall is current for the Northern Rivers areas."

In the Tweed, moderate flooding is possible at Tumbulgum and minor flooding may develop at Murwillumbah on Monday evening and redevelop at Tumbulgum and Chinderah from Monday morning into Tuesday with the high tides.

The Tweed River at North Murwillumbah may reach the minor flood level (3.00m) Monday evening.

The Tweed River at Tumbulgum may reach the minor flood level (1.40m) Monday morning with the high tide.

Renewed river rises up to the moderate flood level (1.80m) are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday with the high tide.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) may reach the minor flood level (1.30 m) Monday morning and again Tuesday morning with the high tides.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this morning issued a fresh severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers, with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf expected.

"Heavy rainfall is expected to return to the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast during Monday morning," BoM stated in its warning.

"Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced in the far north with thunderstorms, leading to the possibility of very heavy rainfall and dangerous flash flooding."

What to expect

Wilsons River: Moderate flooding is possible along the Wilsons River at Lismore. Minor flooding is likely at Lismore from midday Monday. The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is likely to reach the minor flood level (4.20 m) around midday Monday. Further rises to the moderate flood levels are possible on Tuesday.

Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology it is expected the following areas will be impacted by floodwaters:

Roads and Low lying farm land and rural properties

Hensley Car Park

Lower Rowing Club Car Park

Bridge St near McKenzie Park in North Lismore.

What you need to do

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding need to consider the following: