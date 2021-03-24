Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

‘Significant issues’: Vaccine truth exposed

by Ally Foster
24th Mar 2021 10:09 AM

 

A leaked email has revealed the Department of Health admitted to "significant" teething issues with the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the government insisting the rollout was on track.

The second stage of the rollout, Phase 1b, started this week, with six million more Australians now able to get the jab.

However, this phase has been plagued with complaints from GP's about an under supply of vaccines, being unable to keep up with demand and not enough direction on when and how people should book an appointment.

Now, an email obtained by The Guardian, admits to "significant" issues in the rollout.

"There were (in some cases significant) teething issues with the deliveries last week and over the weekend," said Department of Health email to the healthcare network covering the Hunter, New England and Central Coast.

"We are continuing to follow up with the VOC [vaccine operations centre] about any of the outstanding deliveries and to assist to [sic] delivery suppliers to try and improve their processes."

Originally published as 'Significant issues': Vaccine truth exposed

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shops, ‘modest’ supermarket planned for Ballina

        Premium Content Shops, ‘modest’ supermarket planned for Ballina

        News Landowners and council could negotiate a voluntary planning agreement to deliver a shopping centre for the community.

        Council to discuss 44-dwelling beachfront development

        Premium Content Council to discuss 44-dwelling beachfront development

        News Council documents listed objections to the proposal

        INQUEST: Why doctor doesn't believe Carley took her own life

        Premium Content INQUEST: Why doctor doesn't believe Carley took her own life

        News Coronial inquest aims to find out what happened to the 41-year-old

        NSW floods declared a ‘catastrophe’

        NSW floods declared a ‘catastrophe’

        News Large parts of NSW have been declared a ‘catastrophe’ zone, as devastating floods...