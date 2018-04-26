Sign on for BK Classic or Willsy X Groms

BYRON Boardriders Seniors held their Round 2 comp last weekend in 3-4ft waves at Broken Head, in windy and rainy conditions with everyone pitching in to make it a great day.

Taking out the Open Men's division was young Touma Cameron, who beat a strong field in tricky conditions.

Touma surfed a smart heat with good wave selection and nerves of steel as he went up against much older and seasoned competitors.

Touma also recently finished fifth in the U14 division of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup at Coffs Harbour.

Congratulations to all our other club winners including Ryhs Stewart in the 18s, Haydon Kress the 40s, Phil Pountney the 50s, and Ebony Laird taking out the Open Womens.

Once again our new computer scoring system was trialled, and it got the thumbs up from everyone as we prepare for the upcoming BK Surf Classic and The Willsy X Groms, where the system will be used under the watchful eye of Head Judge Nick Zippy Pearson.

Surfers can now enter The BK at bksurfclassic.com.au.

Choose either The BK or The Willsy X Groms.

With over $20,000 in cash and prizes in all divisions, plus our amazing raffle and auction, this is one of the richest amateur contests in Australia. Open men's prize is $5000.

Thanks again to our club sponsor Slice Pizzeria.