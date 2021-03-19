Sick man, 76, remains before court over alleged 36kg cannabis haul

Police charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

A seriously ill 76-year-old man facing a serious drug supply charge will have his case returned to court next week.

Noel Ryan, from the Queensland suburb of Banyo, was charged after police stopped his car near Byron Bay in the early hours of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Police will allege Mr Ryan travelled from his home to Coffs Harbour, paid $200,000 for 36kg of cannabis and then headed back north.

Police will allege they found these bags of cannabis in Mr Ryan’s car.

Police will allege they found that amount of cannabis within various bags in the rear of his car.

When Mr Ryan first appeared before Byron Bay Local Court in January, his lawyer cited "extensive medical issues" when applying for bail, which was granted at that time.

When the case went back before court on Monday, it was adjourned to March 22.

Mr Ryan has not lodged formal pleas to his charges of supplying a commercial quantity of cannabis, a drug possession charge relating to the same quantity of cannabis and dealing with the proceeds of crime.