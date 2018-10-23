Showgirls and show stars

IT'S that time of year again.

You can almost taste the dagwood dogs and fairy floss as the Mullumbimby Agricultural and Truck Show rolls around.

A small group of young locals have entered in the Mullumbimby Primary and Junior Show Ambassador and Senior Showgirl competitions for 2018, and entrants will participate in a range of experiences in the lead up to the annual show.

The junior sections are open to both males and females, while the senior section is for females only.

Entrants will be interviewed at an afternoon tea, attend an agricultural excursion and will be presented on stage with MC Ellen Briggs at the annual Mullumbimby Show Society dinner.

They will also have the chance to be involved in the truck show on the morning of the show.

Entrants will be judged on a variety of aspects, including personality, goals and ambitions, general and rural knowledge, as well as their on-stage presence.

These activities will challenge the entrants to venture out of their comfort zones, try new experiences and meet other like minded people.

Event organisers say the competition is about involving young people in a community event, having fun and trying new experiences while also finding young ambassadors to represent and promote the town and rural New South Wales to people both locally, and statewide.

ROLE MODELS: Young local individuals have entered in Mullumbimby Primary and Junior Show Ambassador and Senior Showgirl competitions in order to represent their community. Lisa Gordon

The senior Mullumbimby Showgirl winner will move onto a zone final in Murwillumbah in early 2019, and if successful, she will then compete in The Land Royal Sydney Showgirl competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Event organisers say the event is an exciting opportunity for any young woman to be involved in, gaining a range of personal and professional skills to add to her tool kit.

The lucky winner will also receive $500 cash from Southern Cross Credit Union Mullumbimby and enjoy a weekend in Glen Innes of personal and professional development in preparation for the zone finals, while the runner up will receive $100 cash from Simply Sheer Hair and Beauty.

The junior winner will take home $100 from Professionals and Mark Cochrane Real Estate.

Show society dinner

Celebrate the lead up to the show in the Mullumbimby Agricultural Show Society dinner.

Local comedian Ellen Briggs will be the MC of the night, and will interview the show ambassador and showgirl entrants on stage, before guests enjoy a three course meal.

The fun-packed night includes a homemade dessert bar, music, raffles and dancing, and anyone can come along.

You do not need to be associated with an entrant or the show society to come.

The dinner will be held this Saturday, October 27 from 6pm at the Mullumbimby Ex Services Club.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children available from Dolphin Office Choice Mullumbimby.

For more information, phone Hayley 0434 566 034.