A Whitsunday skipper is accused of groping a German backpacker on his yacht in October 2018.
Crime

‘Show me your tits’: Sailor allegedly pesters tourist

Janessa Ekert
17th Mar 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:47 AM
A WHITSUNDAY skipper is accused of obsessively badgering a European backpacker to show him her "tits" before groping her in an alleged sexual assault on a sailing trip around the islands.

The 21-year-old German backpacker first met Kevin Clarence Ditton while sailing on his yacht the Freight Train in 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

Mackay District Court heard she had asked about working on the boat and he allegedly said she could if she wore a bikini.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi alleged Mr Ditton, while the woman worked for him for a few weeks in October, would initiate sexualised conversations and repeatedly ask her to take her top off.

"His sexual interest in her, it seems, was relentless," Ms Soldi said.

"He showed signs of being obsessed with seeing her breasts."

When she refused, he tried to convince her "telling her there were so many girls who worked on his boat who did this".

"He offered her money to show him her breasts," Ms Soldi said.

On one particular day, while guests of the boat were visiting Whitehaven Beach, Mr Ditton and the woman allegedly went out in a tender so he could show her some turtles.

"And while they were there he pestered her about taking her top off," Ms Soldi said.

"He told her this is a special moment he wanted to have with every girl working on his boat to create this mental picture of this beautiful environment.

"He told her he was just an old man who liked to play with beautiful young ladies' tits".

She refused.

The court heard that night as she was heading to bed Mr Ditton allegedly asked her to lean forward and asked to touch her breasts.

She said no, but he allegedly did it anyway and when she reacted in anger told her, "don't be so boring".

The court heard she told a co-worker the following day and they both then quit as soon as the yacht returned to the marina.

The trial continues.

