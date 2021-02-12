Should Ballina-Byron Bay cancel flights from Melbourne?

A Jetstar plane is seen taking off from Sydney Airport. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans

There are still Melbourne flights scheduled to land at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport this weekend, following the announcement Victoria will be put into lockdown.

The five-day lockdown, which will begin at midnight, was announced shortly after 1pm today by the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Mr Andrews said the stage 4 lockdown would hopefully act as a "circuit breaker' to prevent the spread of the UK strain of coronavirus.

The decision comes after 13 people have been linked to the Holiday Inn cluster.

However, flights are still scheduled to land at the Ballina airport over the coming days.

The airports arrivals board states one Jetstar flight is landed from Melbourne at shortly before 2pm today, with another scheduled to land tomorrow afternoon - after the lockdown period begins.

Jetstar has been contacted for comment, as had Ballina Shire Council.

More information to come.