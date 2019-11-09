Man shot to death in ‘targeted attack’

A bullet ridden van abandoned in the middle of a major freeway led to police to a grisly discovery. Picture: David Crosling

A MAN'S body has been found in a bullet-ridden van after being shot to death on a Melbourne freeway.

The man, who police have not released information about, was found in a white van on the EastLink freeway at Donvale about 2.20am on Saturday.

It was a "targeted attack" and the public should not be concerned for their safety, Detective Acting Inspector Peter Trichias told reporters on Saturday.

"I want to reassure the public that the shooting itself does not appear to be random, it appears to be a targeted attack," he said.

It is understood the car was moving at the time the victim was shot.

"A male person has been shot in his vehicle in and around the Mullum Mullum tunnel," he said.

But despite being confident about the victim's identity including his age, Det Insp Trichias would not reveal any details.

The inspector would not say whether the deceased had crime links but said there was "no indication" the shooting was in retaliation for another incident.

There were no descriptions of suspects available but they believe more than one person was involved.

Detectives were also combing scenes at Mooroolbark and Bayswater where two dumped cars were found which may be linked to the shooting.

The offenders were believed to have been at the Bayswater location where a car was found abandoned near a football club and may have fled through the park. The firearm involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the detective confirmed.

