RESTRICTIONS PLANNED: Byron Shire Council will forward its plan for short-term holiday letting to the State Government for Gateway Determination. Photo: File
News

Short-term letting ‘a symptom of a much greater problem’

Liana Turner
24th Feb 2020 9:57 AM

COUNCILLOR Alan Hunter, who voted against a move to forward Byron Shire’s planning proposal regarding the management of short-term holiday letting to the NSW Department of Planning, has criticised the council’s “one size fits all” approach.

Cr Hunter said although a precinct-based approach would have required more information, it might better consider the different circumstances across the shire.

“Unlike a lot of coastal communities, Byron Shire has resisted development, so much so our housing supply has fallen far short of demand and the medium house price has blown out to the point where we have many investors buying our houses to enjoy the rental income,” he said.

While this had resulted in there being “few local long-term residents” in some streets of Byron Bay, other communities might not be experiencing the same circumstances. He said it was important to acknowledge those complexities around Byron’s housing crisis.

“My concern is that because we haven’t acknowledged the reasons we find ourselves in this predicament, we will have a great deal of difficulty in identifying and implementing a solution any time soon,” Cr Hunter said.

“We have in the past and we continue to put such tight limits on housing development … the price and rental values exceed the capacity for the younger first homebuyer and many others in our workforce to afford to live in the shire.

“I can only assume this is an unintended consequence and if so it is not something we can fix until we change the way in which we approach the housing issue.

“Short-term holiday letting is a symptom of a much greater problem and … our future communities will be heavily impacted by our decisions today.”

byron bay house prices byron shire council byron shire property nsw department of planning short term holiday letting
Byron Shire News

