Shops, ‘modest’ supermarket planned for Ballina

The commercial proposal includes the development of a ‘modest’ supermarket of 496 sqm.

Owners of land in Ballina Heights and Ballina Shire Council could officially negotiate the terms of a voluntary planning agreement to deliver a shopping centre for that community.

Council staff has recommended councillors to authorise general manager Paul Hickey to discuss the issue with landowner firm Vixsun.

In case of agreement, council will then have to endorse the plan before it goes into public exhibition.

The process will also entail staff drafting a planning proposal to apply the R3 Medium

Density Residential zone to parts of the land.

This proposal would then be referred to the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for determination.

The project would mean a single storey commercial development of 1009 sqm, with parking for 49 cars, including two disabled parking spaces.

Stage 1 of the proposal includes seven tenancies, which could be shops, cafes or offices.

Stage 1b would include a 'modest' supermarket of 496 sqm.

Opening hours of the commercial premises would be 7am to 8pm, with cafe operating from 7am to 10pm

Twenty bicycle spaces will be allowed.

Plans of a possible building, parking and landscaping for a future Ballina Heights commercial precinct.

According to council documents, the voluntary planning agreement was proposed by the landowners.

"(It) seeks to provide council and the community with confidence that the commercial development will proceed before any of the additional residential subdivision occurs," council minutes stated.

"This approach provides both a financial incentive to undertake the commercial development, as well as a means of addressing commercial losses associated with having to offer subsidised commercial rents or support vacant commercial floorspace for a period of time, if required."

According to Forecast. ID (a service that delivers population forecast to councils around Australia) only 4,227 people are expected to resident in the Cumbalum, Kinvara and Tintenbar areas by 2036, council documents stated.

"Which means a centre not much larger than say 2000 sqm to 3000 sqm of shop front space is required," the report stated.

"1.7ha should be sufficient size for a B2 zone.

"That said, the site on the corner of Ballina Heights Drive and Power Drive is a better location for the centre.

"It is as central as the current 12ha site but also closer to the main entry point into Cumbalum from Ballina and closer to the on/off ramps of the Pacific Motorway."

The company has requested council to supports the rezoning of the middle residual part of the land for residential purposes, so Vixsun can use the cash flow from the residential development to support a commercial development.

Based on this, council will discuss a planning proposal to apply R3 Medium Density

Residential zone to parts of the land,

The proposal also estated that part of the residue site located adjacent to the Pacific Highway could be retained as B2 zoned land with the intention of accommodating a registered club.

Advancing the delivery of a commercial area for Ballina Heights is a specific action for council's Operational Plan and Delivery Program for the 2020/21 year.

Ballina Shire Council will debate this project at its monthly meeting this Thursday.