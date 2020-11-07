Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Mercato shopping centre on Jonson St in Byron Bay. Picture: Liana Boss
The Mercato shopping centre on Jonson St in Byron Bay. Picture: Liana Boss
Council News

Shopping centre developer appeals firm stance on roundabout

Liana Boss
7th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DEVELOPER has lost a court appeal over traffic arrangements at its Byron Bay shopping centre.

Mercato on Byron Pty Ltd took Byron Shire Council to the Land and Environment Court after an application to delete conditions requiring the developer to build a new roundabout, and make changes to its shopping centre driveway, were refused.

The Jonson St shopping centre was approved in 2018 and since then, the council had approved four separate modifications to conditions on the development application.

Conditions of consent attached to the 2018 approval made Mercato responsible for building a new roundabout on the corner of Jonson and Carlyle Sts.

In the court appeal, Mercato sought to remove this condition and to change conditions relating to works required on the shopping centre's driveway.

The council's consent has called for a range of works on the driveway, including a raised median strip with a pedestrian refuge and limits on traffic movements.

Mercato's proposed amendment would have resulted in the drived being "retained in its current form".

In handing down his decision on October 30, Commissioner Michael Chilcott said planning rules dictates a road's operational safety "must not be adversely affected by a proposed development" although there is no guidance on "how that operational safety should be determined".

Mercato's legal representative argued the development "had not had a discernible impact on traffic safety on Jonson St since the commencement of its operations" and said the proposed amendment "should not be refused for reasons of safety".

The council argued "the potential traffic safety implications … were unacceptable and on this basis the applicant's modification application should be refused".

Commissioner Chilcott said he could not be satisfied Mercato's proposed changes would result in a safe design where "the operation of Jonson St … would not be adversely affected".

He refused both of Mercato's proposed changes.

It is possible for Mercato to propose an alternative option and attempt to have those conditions modified once more, but the developer has not yet indicated its intentions.

byron bay development byron shire council land and environment court mercato on byron pty ltd northern rivers councils northern rivers developments
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        Premium Content Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        News In a move that is sure to please the masses, the state government is considering offering $100 vouchers to NSW residents to spend at their local pub or restaurant.

        Secrets of great whites: What 3-year shark study revealed

        Premium Content Secrets of great whites: What 3-year shark study revealed

        News The sharks like the water temperature to be between 18 and 24

        Should we be sharing water with our northern neighbours?

        Premium Content Should we be sharing water with our northern neighbours?

        News NSW Government weighs in on water strategy for the Far North Coast

        Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Premium Content Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Crime Dennis Dalton was found with severe head injuries in 2013