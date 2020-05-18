Shopper's easy hack for Coles bags

A Coles shopper has revealed the easy way he stores reusable shopping bags - and let's just say you won't be leaving them scrunched up in a cupboard anymore.

The hack originated in the UK earlier this year when it was shared by cleaning influencer Mrs D's on Instagram.

In a video posted to Facebook, an Australian shopper shared the easy hack which ensures the reusable bags stay uncrinkled and clean for future use.

The trick sees you fold your reusable bag into thirds horizontally and then again into thirds a second time.

Then you simply have to fold the bottom section up to create a triangle and then repeat from the opposite side.

The easy trick will keep reusable bags tidy. Picture: The Humble Curator/Instagram.

For the final step you simply have to tuck your handles into the small triangle and shoppers are left with a small space-saving folded up reusable bag.

Since the hack was first shared on Facebook video have also been posted of it to TikTok, with people explaining how the trick had been life changing.

One Instagram user shared their step by step guide to the hack, describing it as "literally the best space saving hack I've come across in ages".

"I will never scrunch my bags under the sink ever again!" they wrote.

It's not the only way to store reusable bags, here are some other easy ways to keep your bags tidy.

ROLL THEM

An inventive idea for bag storage which sees them continuously dispensed from inside an old recycled container - similar to a tissue box.

By folding and overlapping your shopping bags into a large roll, and dropping that into a container such as a milk carton, you can easily dispense your plastic bags whenever you need.

Social media users have described this handy trick as "genius", while others claimed it was a lot of trouble to go to when they had a perfectly good drawer to cram them into.

"I scrunch them all into one bag, I honestly don't have the patience or time to do anything else with them," one user wrote.

This Kmart container easily holds a stack of neatly folded bags. Picture: Facebook

FLATTEN AND STACK THEM

Fold your bags into quartered widths and quartered lengths, flattening them out and slotting them into a long, slim basket.

"This is just how I keep them tidy … I just grab some out of the container when I go shopping," a woman suggested.

For just a few dollars, Kmart sells these small storage tubs to get your stack on.

People love the idea of creating a shopping bag filing system and said they were keen to try it out.

"I didn't know folding shopping bags is a thing. Mine just get scrunched in one bag and stay in the car," one woman wrote on Facebook.

Originally published as Shopper's easy hack for Coles bags