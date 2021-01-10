Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

A shop-top housing development has been proposed for 65 Cylinders Drive in Kingscliff.

A shop-top housing development has been proposed for 65 Cylinders Drive in Kingscliff.

Five residential units above a cafe are proposed in a DA for a beachfront Kingscliff property.

A development application proposing $3.2 million worth of works has been lodged with Tweed Shire Council for Corporate Properties Pty Ltd.

The DA is proposing a commercial food and drink premises and above it, four one-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit at 65 Cylinders Drive in Kingscliff.

A shop-top housing development has been proposed for 65 Cylinders Drive in Kingscliff.

The street is one with exclusivity status; it is home to several homes that sold for above $3 million in 2020.

In a document written for the applicant, Zone Planning Group explained their clients seek to use part of the council road reserve for alfresco footpath dining, with "a retractable awning adjoining the road reserve area".

A shop-top housing development has been proposed for 65 Cylinders Drive in Kingscliff.

The plans proposed exceed the site's maximum building height limit of 10m, by 0.95m.

A report prepared for the applicant has claimed "there are enough planning grounds to justify the contravention of the standard" and they have therefore asked for consent to build above 10m.