Shop offers free Christmas presents for all

IN true Christmas spirit, Dennis Stevenson is reopening his shop to give away free Christmas presents to the community.

At 9am on Monday, December 16, Mr Stevenson will open his shop in Ocean Shores and, over the next nine days, he will give away thousands of free presents to help ensure no one goes without this Christmas.

Mr Stevenson said he borrowed the shop, got free insurance, tables, covers, and got the place ready to open on Monday.

"In the spirit of Christmas, many people buy new things to donate to the shop, but it's also wonderful when people collect and share the many thousands of new items sitting unloved and unused in our homes in wardrobes, cupboards, garages, etc," he said.

"That was the best day of my life. You could feel the love in the house," he said.

In 2009 he borrowed an empty Gold Coast shop a week before Christmas, and with community help, gave away thousands of new presents.

"Giving isn't just the fastest way to change ourselves and our world. It's the only way. Let's take care of each other."

He said more than 11,000 gifts went out at his Christmas shop in Brisbane in 2017.

He collected hundreds of new gifts thorughout the year in preparation for the shop reopening, but still relies on donations and needs as many as possible.

Any new items are appreciated: toys, furniture, bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, lounge, study, playroom, garage, beach or camping wares, clothes and accessories for the whole family, sports, electrics, plants, crafts, travel, and vouchers for free professional services."

• At Shop 5, Ocean Shores Shopping Centre, Rajah Road, Ocean Shores, from this Monday December 16 to Tuesday, December 24, 9am to 6pm. To contact Mr Stevens for a donation email spiritofcristmas@mail.com