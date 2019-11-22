Shooting victim named as case goes to court

A failed business deal appears to be the reason behind a violent shooting which has left a woman with serious head injuries at a Gibraltar Rd house in Rangewood. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A MAN accused of shooting a woman in the face over a business deal gone wrong will spend Christmas behind bars on remand.

Shane Cregan, 47, allegedly stormed a Rangewood Gibraltar Rd property armed with two guns before firing a single shot into Belinda Mohr's face about 8am on Wednesday.

Police allege that after a struggle she cowered under a car in a pool of blood, while her partner Anthony O'Leary fought off her alleged attacker.

Ms Mohr, who was lucky to be alive, remained in Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

Police allege the shooting was over a business arrangement that turned sour.

The Townsville Bulletin understands Mr Cregan completed work on the victims' property over the past two years and was also involved in a business venture with Mr O'Leary.

Police will allege the business venture soured over allegations of owed money and unpaid work.

Mr Cregan, a former part-owner of the Townsville Gun Shop, now owns Solar Pest Systems, a business that works to keep wildlife away from solar panels, roofs and other "problem areas" in homes or businesses.

He has since been charged with seven offences including attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

It will be alleged the ordeal took place as Ms Mohr was leaving her garage on Wednesday morning.

After hearing screams for help, her partner rushed to her aid, allegedly seeing Mr Cregan armed with a gun.

Police will allege Mr O'Leary fought Mr Cregan in a violent struggle until he overpowered the alleged shooter.

Hero tradies working across the street heard the screams and rushed to the scene. One was also allegedly attacked.

Townsville Police Detective Acting Inspector Phil Watts said on Wednesday it was "an extreme reaction to what could be considered quite a minor matter".

A woman at the property where the ordeal unfolded declined to comment on Ms Mohr's condition.

The matter was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday, however Mr Cregan did not emerge from the watch-house.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick said there would be no application for bail.

Mr Cregan was remanded in custody and the matter is due to be heard for a committal mention on January 29.