Crime

Shooting at Northern Rivers village, man arrested

Alison Paterson
26th Apr 2021 8:00 AM
Police arrested a man on Anzac Day following an alleged public place shooting with a 12-gauge shotgun on the Northern Rivers.

About 4pm on Monday, April 26, police were called to Carwong Road, Rappville, following reports of gun shots.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Claude Toscan said that upon arrival, police located a black Subaru Forester alleged to be involved in the incident and officers spoke with a 32-year-old man nearby.

Police searched the car and located a 12-gauge shot gun and empty cartridges.

"He was allegedly firing his shotgun into the ground," Act Insp Toscan said.

"The gun was then seized by police and the man was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with fire firearm in/near public place and not keep firearm safe."

Act Insp Toscan said there were no reports of any injuries.

It is understood the man possessed the appropriate gun licence.

The man 32, as granted conditional bail to appear at Casino Local Court on Thursday, May 20.

Originally published as Shooting at Rappville: Man arrested, shotgun seized

