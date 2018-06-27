Menu
Login
A silver car can be seen driving impatiently behind an oversized truck before attempting to overtake it.
A silver car can be seen driving impatiently behind an oversized truck before attempting to overtake it. Contributed
News

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Dashcam captures crash

cassandra glover
by
27th Jun 2018 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:45 PM

A VIDEO shared to the Road Trains Australia Facebook page has come as a warning for drivers sharing the road with wide-loads.

The footage appears to show a small car attempting to pass a large truck carrying tanks before crashing into the scrub.

 

Facebook users took to the post, reprimanding the driver of the car for what they called "reckless driving".

One Facebook user, John Mckinnon, commented "Just proves you don't have to have common sense to get your license these days."

Another user, Leonie Mackay, commented "Cannot believe what I just saw! No sympathy for this idiot."

The video has been shared more than 8000 times.

dashcam editors picks motoring traffic crash
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    New Byron GM has seen it all

    New Byron GM has seen it all

    News INFRASTRUCTURE will continue to be the main focus for newly appointed Byron Shire general manager Mark Arnold.

    • 27th Jun 2018 3:19 PM
    Byron Bay Public School joins the space race

    Byron Bay Public School joins the space race

    News Meteorite land s in Byron Public School

    Hiatus Kaiyote sampled by Beyonce and Jay-Z

    Hiatus Kaiyote sampled by Beyonce and Jay-Z

    Music Future Soul band is coming to the Northern Rivers next week.

    Bluesman Lloyd Spiegel takes the backroads to our stages

    Bluesman Lloyd Spiegel takes the backroads to our stages

    Music Musician will bring his latest album next month

    Local Partners