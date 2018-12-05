Menu
Disturbing footage shows an elderly man being shoved to the ground over a neighbourhood dispute in western Sydney.
Crime

Elderly man shoved over parking dispute

5th Dec 2018 8:27 AM

DISTURBING footage shows an elderly man being shoved to the ground over a neighbourhood dispute in western Sydney.

CCTV shows a 94-year-old man named Frank, from Greystanes, asking a woman to move her car away from his driveway during a school pick-up on a Tuesday afternoon.

She obliged, but then pushed the elderly man to the ground.

Neighbour Benay Atkin told Nine News she was shocked to see what happened.

"It's traumatised us all seeing that footage," she said. "He's 94 years old.

"Frank just wanted to get out of the driveway with his car, and she didn't like that and she became very abusive."

Frank did not press charges against the woman, but both spoke to police about the incident.

Neighbours plan to put out witches hats to keep him from getting parked in again. Source: Channel 9
Neighbours plan to put out witches hats to keep him from getting parked in again. Source: Channel 9

 

The woman who pushed him later brought a box of chocolates to apology, but he refused.

Neighbours have since painted yellow lines on the street, and plan to put out witches hats to keep him from getting parked in again.

