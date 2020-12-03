SHOCKING ATTACK: Cops forced to taser vicious dog

DOG ATTACK: Police had to taser a dog in order to attend the injuries of a woman after an animal she was caring for turned on her.

A VICIOUS dog attack has left a woman with serious arm injuries after the animal she was caring for turned on her.

The attack occurred at a residence in Oliver Ave, Goonellabah around 11.40am on Wednesday when a woman, 66, was attacked in the front yard by a male kelpie-cross Staffordshire bull terrier.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said it took two male police officers using a taser to subdue the animal so they could lock it in the house and give first aid to the victim, while they called an ambulance.

Insp Vandergriend said he understood the dog was being cared for by a relative of the animal's owner.

"The dog was attacking both of her arms and neighbours who witnessed the attack were too fearful to enter the yard so called Triple-0," he said.

"Police appeared within minutes and deployed their taser, which was effective.

"The dog then ran into the house and police secured the door to contain the animal while they attended to injuries of the victim."

"Ambulance paramedics attended and she was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital," Insp Vandergriend said.

"It was really good work by police who attended the incident.

"The rangers have taken the animal and it will be euthanised."

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Graham Nickisson said the woman was later transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital by road ambulance.

"Our heli medical team escorted her in the ambulance to the Gold Coast," he said.