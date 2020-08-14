Drink drivers beware ... police are on the warpath after releasing shocking footage showing a speeding car smashing into a petrol station bowser as a safety warning ahead of the long weekend.

The video shows a car skidding, becoming airborne as the driver loses control before it slams into a petrol bowser flattening it and throwing debris across the Caltex servo's driveway.

Police at the scene on Paradise Rd at Slacks Creek, questioned the 32-year-old driver of the car who recorded a breath alcohol reading nearly five times the legal limit.

The Kingston man pleaded guilty to a range of drink driving offences and not having a licence in Beenleigh Magistrates Court.

One of the cars involved in the crash, which police are using in their drink driving campaign this weekend..

The court heard the vehicle travelled through a red traffic light, crashed into another vehicle before it slammed into the bowser.

He was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and disqualified for driving for a year.

Police warned drivers this weekend to slow down and not drive after drinking alcohol.

Acting sergeant Emma Wardlaw, who was the responding police officer on the night, said it was unbelievable no one was seriously injured or killed.

Smoke rises from the bowser as the car slams into the petrol station in December.

"The consequences of drink driving can be catastrophic and it is by sheer luck no one was seriously injured or killed as a result of this crash," she said.

"I've seen many drink drivers involved in traffic crashes and sadly quite often it is innocent motorists who have suffered as a result.

"The message is clear: if you are going to be drinking, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle and put everyone at risk."

Originally published as Shock video: Airborne car smashes into bowser