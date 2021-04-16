Shock numbers reveal true extent of Bluesfest fallout

FESTIVAL CLOSED: The sign which at the front of the Bluesfest precinct after it was announced that the event would not be going ahead due to a current Covid-19 outbreak locally. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

It is now more than a fortnight since the first post-coronavirus Australian music festival, Bluesfest 2021, was set to kick off.

For those on the ground, the impact of the shock cancellation of the 32nd year celebration is still ongoing.

The Bluesfest team recently broke down how much the festival fallout cost them:

2500 WORKERS

140+ trucks and flat-beds, 80+ semi-trailers, 72 lighting towers, 42 generators all went into building the Byron Events Farm site that never got used.

19,500 CHAIRS

The chairs were trucked in and laid out, then repacked and trucked out before the festival could even start.

500 LANTERNS

10km of wiring, all strung by hand, were never used.

Organisers said they were stringing the very last lantern when they were told Bluesfest had been closed down.

500+ CAMPERS

The eager festival-goers were already checked in, with more than 2000 workers like the waste management team already in full swing.

Bluesfest Ticket holder Jasmine Barton starts the slow process of packing up her camp site after being informed the event had been cancelled at the last minute. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

79 STALLHOLDERS

The vendors were already loaded in and ready to serve five days worth of food and drink to patrons.

Those like Byron Bay Brewery Managing Director James Brindley said the cancellation was a “devastating blow for the region”.

To help out struggling vendors, Bluesfest launched this page.

$30K WORTH OF FOOD PREP

Back of house caterers were already armed before the festival was cancelled, ready to serve hundreds of site workers.

More than 400 workers had already been served.

Later, the leftovers were given to site workers loading out the festival and donated to charities.



200+ MEDIA PERSONNEL

Hundreds of media outlets from around the world, including The Northern Star, never got to capture the action that could have been.

This included more than 40 photographers and more than 100 different local or national radio stations, newspapers or TV programs.

Bluesfest organisers are still hopeful to see a rescue package created for those affected.

Recently, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has hinted the state government is working with Bluesfest organisers on a possible alternative date.

