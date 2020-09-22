Shock decision could shatter Lismore driver’s Supercar dream

MUSCLE UP: Lismore-born Nathan Herne Supercar debut appears to be in doubt following the latest Motorsport Australia decision

NATHAN HERNE'S Bathurst 1000 dream is in doubt after he was denied a Superlicence dispensation by Motorsport Australia.

Herne was set to debut in Supercars at Australia's biggest race for the Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM) wildcard entry.

In a statement, Motorsport Australia cited safety concerns as their main reason for not allowing dispensation.

"In considering the circumstances and the driver's experience, as well as the fact that this dispensation is being requested for one of the most challenging tracks in the world, Motorsport Australia has decided not to provide a dispensation to Nathan Herne," Motorsport Australia chief executive Eugene Arocca said.

"Nathan has also yet to compete in any Supercars event, including no Super2 or Super3 experience, so the risks of stepping straight into a Supercar at the top level at Bathurst was a part of our decision-making process."

Motorsport Australia indicated they had received support from the other main bodies in Supercars over the decision.

"Motorsport Australia has consulted with Supercars and the Supercars Commission who are aligned with this decision, given the nature of the event and the location in question."

Supercars Australia confirmed in a statement their support for Motorsport Australia's decision.

"Supercars welcome Garry Rogers Motorsport's intended return to Supercars and fully support GRM entering a wildcard into this year's Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000," they said.

"We also support the position that drivers must hold a Superlicence, which is issued by Motorsport Australia."