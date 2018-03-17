Doctor leaves rude note on ambulance

A doctor in the UK left this angry note on an ambulance. Picture: Facebook

A doctor in the UK left this angry note on an ambulance. Picture: Facebook

A PARAMEDIC has hit out at an A&E; consultant who left a furious note on his ambulance windscreen after their car - parked in the wrong spot - was blocked in.

The note, written in angry capitals, raged: "Think about others before you block others' car", and was signed "A&E Consultant".

Paramedic Zain Ali Kazmi found the note on his ambulance in a bay at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, The Sun reports.

He fumed on Facebook: "Came out of ED to find this! Another note on an ambulance this time from an A&E consultant outside A&E because he was blocked in a bay where he shouldn't have parked himself!

"We get enough of this stuff from the public. It's not nice seeing it from another health care professional.

"There are some spaces there to park in but normally the police park there. It's not a staff car park. It's outside A&E.

"He was going round taking pictures at first and then he left the note. But he didn't leave a note on the other consultant's car that was there.

"You don't just leave a note on an ambulance. It's not the way to deal with it."

Mr Kazmi was shocked to find the note left under the windscreen of the ambulance. Picture: Zain Ali Kazmi/Facebook

Dr Sarah Robertshaw, head of clinical service for emergency medicine at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said the Trust had been working hard with the West Yorkshire Ambulance Service over the last six months to improve ambulance handover times.

She said: "It was therefore disappointing to see this post on social media today. We have spoken to the doctor in question."

It comes just weeks after British woman Kirsty Sharman was spared jail for verbally abusing paramedics and leaving a "move now" note on the ambulance's windscreen.

She pleaded guilty to a public order offence at North Staffordshire Justice Centre after verbally abusing paramedics when the ambulance parked in her spot.

A member of her own family, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "She should be behind bars - the woman is a menace."

