Coastal erosion remains an issue in Byron Bay
News

SHIFTING SANDS: Byron beach cafe may need to be moved

Javier Encalada
27th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
CHANGES in the business operation of the Beach Cafe at Clarkes Beach, and even a possible relocation of the business are being discussed by NSW Government, Byron Shire Council and the business owners.

Beach access paths at Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay remained closed with the recent southerly swell causing more erosion on the beach, which is already severely depleted of sand.

A spokesman for the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (the organisation NSW Crown Lands is part of) confirmed it had completed temporary sandbagging works at Clarkes Beach to mitigate coastal erosion that was impacting the reserve.

“The sandbagging is providing time for the department to work with the cafe tenant and Byron Shire Council seeking reconfiguration of the business operation in the shorter term, with longer term options including relocation of the cafe through phased retreat being considered,” he said.

The temporary work was completed by Soil Conservation Services on November 9.

It demanded about 500 geofabric sandbags filled with quarried sand with about 3,000 cubic metres of sand used overall.

Serious erosion is continuing to cause concerns on Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay. Some of the beach access points remain closed as of Friday, September 18.
The main cause of the current erosion at Clarkes and Main Beach was the lack of sand coming from the eastern area of the bay, council explained.

But why is a government agency working to save a Byron cafe?

  • Main Beach to Clarkes Beach is managed by council. Council is responsible for ensuring the beach access paths are safe. During erosion events council often closes the paths for safety.
  • Byron Beach Cafe is on land that is owned and managed by NSW Crown Lands (DPIE).
  • Reflections Holiday Park at Clarkes Beach is on Crown land that is managed by Reflections. Reflections is responsible for the beach area, to the high tide mark, in front of the holiday park.
  • The Pass is in the Cape Byron State Conservation Area that is managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Byron Shire Council was contacted for comment.

