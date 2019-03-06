Maddinson joins Bradman in two-man club

Nic Maddinson has scored a ton in each of his first-class games for Victoria.

NIC Maddinson has continued his red-hot form for Victoria, becoming just the second player to ever register centuries in each of his first three matches for a Sheffield Shield side.

The first was Don Bradman for South Australia in 1935-36.

Axed by New South Wales at the end of last season, Maddinson has well and truly repaid the faith shown in him by Cricket Victoria and now leads the season's Shield century scoring charts with three from five innings.

The left-hander scored a brilliant 162 on his Bushrangers debut against Western Australia in December before suffering a broken arm in the same match.

Two-and-a-half months later he made it two tons from two games for Victoria in his first-class return against Queensland, before completing the treble of tons against Tasmania on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old scored a 197-ball 136 against the Tigers in Victoria's first innings at St Kilda as the Bushrangers reached stumps on day one at 7-376.

Maddinson played the most recent of his three Tests in December 2016, but is now shaping as a serious contender for Ashes selection.

Test opener Marcus Harris did his own hopes of retention no harm by scoring an impressive 94 to help Victoria recover from the tough position of 2-7.

Harris sits on top of the Shield scoring charts (864 at 86.40) and posted scores of 95 and 174 in Victoria's win over Queensland last month.

Ashes hopeful Jackson Bird (2-72) took two wickets for the day.

North of the Tweed, NSW completed a 174-run win over Queensland to move to second on the Shield ladder.

All-rounder Moises Henriques led the way, scoring 78 crucial runs in NSW's second innings to help give the Blues to a total of 298 all out and a lead of 263.

That proved far too big a target for Queensland, with Sean Abbott (5-31) tearing through the hosts' top-order on his way to a five-wicket haul, while Henriques (3-7) took the important wickets of Matthew Renshaw (31), Sam Heazlett (24) and Nathan McSweeney (0).

The Gabba clash was a tough one for its Australian Test incumbents, with Marnus Labuschagne (0,0) registering a pair at first drop, while neither Joe Burns (28,0) nor Kurtis Patterson (7, 27) had games to remember.

Western Australia kept their hopes of making the final alive with a six-wicket win over bottom-of-the-ladder South Australia.

Rising star Joshua Philippe was the match's outstanding batsman, pairing a first-innings 47 with an unbeaten 53 in pursuit of 243.

Matthew Kelly earned player-of-the-match honours after breaking the game open for WA, taking 6-67 in South Australia's second innings.

South Australia captain Travis Head (29, 72) was the only player to pass 50 for the Redbacks, though opener Conor McInerney (43, 46) came close in both innings.

Cameron Bancroft (11, 52) bolstered his hopes of a Test recall with a second innings half-century.