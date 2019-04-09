Menu
Login
News

Truck filled with sheep rolls at Beeac

by Olivia Shying
9th Apr 2019 4:02 PM

A TRUCK carrying a load of sheep has rolled along the Colac-Ballarat Rd at Beeac, in Victoria.

It's understood a number of sheep were killed while others where injured during the rollover at about 2pm.

Witness Fraser Shawcross said he came across the scene about five minutes after the rollover and saw a number of dead and bloodied sheep.

He believes the truck was travelling towards the nearby saleyards.

"It looked like the trailer had come off the back of the truck," Mr Shawcross said.

"There were a few dead sheep and a fair few injured sheep."

Mr Shawcross said other trailers, also filled with sheep, did not roll over. The animals in those trailers were not harmed.

Police are at the scene to investigate the cause of the crash and manage traffic.

beeac sheep truck rollover victoria

Top Stories

    Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

    Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

    News BYRON Boardriders bid sad farewell to a mate and celebrate the good work of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

    Council meeting all expectations

    Council meeting all expectations

    News Separate planning meetings for Byron council

    Artists exhibit to fight for the bight

    Artists exhibit to fight for the bight

    News Opposition grows to oil drilling in the Bight

    Mixed results for Byron

    Mixed results for Byron

    News Byron Bay Football Club wrap up first round for 2019.