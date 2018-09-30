Menu
Login
CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a shed on the corner of Middle Rd and Stewart St in Gracemere.
CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a shed on the corner of Middle Rd and Stewart St in Gracemere. Google Maps
News

Shed destroyed as vehicle crashes into it

Leighton Smith
by
30th Sep 2018 10:50 AM

A SHED in Gracemere was extensively damaged after a vehicle crashed into it this morning.

Queensland Police said the single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Middle Rd and Stewart St, Gracemere about 6.45am this morning.

CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a shed on the corner of Middle Rd and Stewart St in Gracemere.
CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a shed on the corner of Middle Rd and Stewart St in Gracemere. Google Maps

Queensland Ambulance said the female driver was suffering lower back pain and the other occupant was not injured.

They were both transported to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

Fire crews worked to make the shed secure before handing control of the crash scene with the Queensland Police and departing at 9.11am.

crash into house editors picks injuries shed vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    Music THE popular band's latest single, Never Ever, has reached Platinum sales.

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News Five teens are in custody after yesterday's dramatic pursuit

    Housie needs new managers

    Housie needs new managers

    News Housie needs manager

    Local Partners