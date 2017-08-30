Shearwater Steiner's Spring Fair

MULLUMBIMBY Steiner School celebrated the official opening of its new kinder- garten building under blue skies last week.

Senator the Hon Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, Minister for International Development and the Pacific opened the kindergarten and separate preschool which forms part of the school's new Early Childhood Centre, which was completed at the end of last year by award-winning local builder Bennett Constructions.

Shearwater will welcome the whole community to the school between 10am-3pm this Saturday for their annual Spring Fair which will feature live music and entertainment all day, food stalls, and crafts and activities for the whole family including sideshow alley, a wearable arts showcase and monster raffle.