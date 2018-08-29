Shearwater celebrates with Spring Fair

SHEARWATER, the Mullumbimby Steiner School turns 25 this year and the whole community is invited along to its Spring Fair to celebrate.

Running from 10am-3pm the fair will feature live music and entertainment all day, food stalls and activities for the whole family and will include pony and unicorn rides, sideshow alley, spring garland weaving, a Wearable Arts showcase and Monster Raffle.

One of the highlights is sure to be the Spring Fair Busking Competition that will bring exciting emerging musical talent from high schools across the region to the stage.

Class 7 teacher Sally Davison has been there from the very beginning with the school set up in her garage for the first year.

She remembers the "deluge of goodwill” from the local community.

"We felt like there was already a kite flying and we just had to take the strings and bring it down,” she said.

"We put an ad in the local press for expressions of interest and called a meeting at our house, thinking we might get half a dozen people.

"That night 60 people packed into the dining room. There were people out the windows. That was when the kite came to earth and the school began.”

Today Shearwater has close to 700 students from Preschool to Year 12, as well as a Trade Skills Centre and working biodynamic farm, on it's 52 acre campus bordered by Mullumbimby Creek.

The School's Head of Education Gillian Rogers pays tribute to the "pioneering spirit” of the school's early days and the participation of parents, teachers and the community.

"There was an incredible willingness and enthusiasm to get involved,” she said.

Shearwater's Early Childhood Coordinator Jane Michaelis remember, "the children were like wild ponies.”

The school quickly outgrew the Davison's garage and moved to its current site with a large shed to house the expanding primary school.

"The walls just shifted every year,” One of the school's early teachers Gerard Braithwaite said.

"You had to build the classroom before you could begin. But everybody pitched in.”

Teacher Dhyana Gillard remembers the "mad courage” of all involved in the massive task of growing a school.

"It was always really hard work but you felt like it was worth it,” she said.

"There was a deep sense of satisfaction, a deep nurturing and the constant learning that the children put you through. As much as you gave, you were also receiving”.