FOUR days after Candice Locke witnessed the stabbing death of two men not long after she'd run to a teenager's Alva Beach home begging for help, her father has spoken about how his daughter is doing.

Just after midnight on Monday, Ms Locke, 29, ran to the Topton St home in the sleepy north Queensland beach town and asked local teen Dean Webber for help.

Less than an hour later, local father-of-three Corey Christensen, 37, and Tom Davy, 27, of Tea Gardens in NSW, were dead from stab wounds.

Ms Locke, an RSPCA worker, has been in Townsville Hospital since Monday morning, recovering from shoulder surgery.

The 29-year-old had a dislocated shoulder from an earlier incident.

Since the stabbings, detectives are looking into whether the two deaths could've been a result of self-defence.

A short time after Ms Locke had begged Mr Webber, 19, for help, a group of men had arrived at the house.

A brawl broke out and ended with the deaths of Mr Christensen and Mr Davy.

Speaking to reporters, Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said police weren't looking for any other persons of interest and had spoken to everyone they believe saw the incident.

Townsville businessman and former Cowboys player Martin Locke is staying by his daughter's side while she recovers in hospital.

Detectives admitted yesterday the investigation is "extremely complex" and Mr Locke said his daughter is coming to terms with the horrific incident.

"She understands the enormity of it all," Mr Locke told the Courier-Mail.

Ms Locke has spoken to police once but detectives are waiting until she's made a full recovery to get a formal statement from her.

Insp Lawson said yesterday detectives are still working to figure out what happened before the streetside fight.

"It is extremely complex, we're dealing with a number of legal issues and we're also dealing with a number of people … just to confirm what occurred prior to the incident," Insp Lawson said.

"(Self defence) is one of the options that we are looking at and trying to establish and work around as an investigative team."

Dean Webber was released from police custody.

It is understood the teen Mr Webber did not know any of the three people before the incident however Ms Locke did know one of the men who died.

Investigations are ongoing and a report is being prepared for the coroner but Insp Lawson said detectives have built a clear picture around what they believe occurred.

"We do have a picture of what has occurred but the way it has occurred is still under investigation and we're still utilising witnesses to make sure it's accurate," he said.

Police are still working to establish if there was "any criminal responsibility" related to the two stabbings or if they'll go down the self-defence path.

Mr Christensen and Mr Webber both lived in the Alva Beach area and Mr Davy was visiting from NSW however police say they are still investigating why Ms Locke was in the tiny Queensland town.

Addressing the media on Monday, Insp Lawson said the scene was "harrowing".

"It was a horrific scene, to arrive there and find two people. We're talking about the dead of night where it's totally dark and people with those sort of injuries in the middle of the street will obviously affect those people who had to go there and assist," he said.

"It's harrowing … There was blood there and the efforts they went to provide first aid to these people was fantastic."

Mr Christensen was a dad to three young boys and social media pictures showed the Queenslander was married two years ago.

Corey Christensen died on Topton St, Alva Beach.

Thomas Davy was the other man who died.