Sharon Stone kicked off dating app

Sharon Stone has been blocked from using the dating app Bumble after fellow users reported the Hollywood star’s account, believing it must have been fake.

Sharon Stone has been blocked from using the dating app Bumble after fellow users reported the Hollywood star’s account, believing it must have been fake.

Hollywood star Sharon Stone has been kicked off of the dating app Bumble after some users apparently reported that the account was a fake, the actress explained.

The 61-year-old star tweeted that she logged into the app to cruise for dates, but instead discovered that her account was shut down.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account," Stone wrote. "Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!"

Sharon Stone goes looking for love online, like the rest of us. Picture: Getty Images

Stone, who divorced newspaper editor Phil Bronstein in 2004, joked that the app was discriminating against A-list actresses, reports the New York Post.

"Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."

Stone included a screenshot of her account after it was closed, where a statement had been posted: "Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake."

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

Bumble eventually realised Stone's dilemma and restored her account.

"There can only be one Stone," Bumble tweeted.

"Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We've made sure that you won't be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)"

The app's editorial director Clare O'Connor also apologised to Stone. "Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey," she wrote.

Sharon Stone married newspaper editor Phil Bronstein in 1998. They split in 2003. Picture: Supplied

The actress was engaged to real estate entrepreneur Angelo Boffa but they split in 2018. Picture: Supplied

No word on why Stone was not on the exclusive dating app for those in the entertainment industry, Raya.

Stone, 61, became a worldwide sex symbol after the release of 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct, and appeared in other cinematic hits, Total Recall, Casino and The Quick and the Dead.

Sharon Stone has been kicked off an online dating app after fellow users thought her account as a fake. Picture: Instagram

Stone has been married twice and called off another engagement. She has three sons and lives in Los Angeles.

In 2018, she dated Italian real estate agent Angelo Boffa, but the pair separated, with Stone saying later that year: "I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won't be a single parent, then, eventually you realise: I think it's better. I'm no longer hoping for someone."

MORE NEWS

Tragic life of George Michael's sister

Zac Efron confirms health scare

Twin TV stars die in 'joint suicide'

Sharon Stone became a global superstar after her performance in the 1992 erotic thriller, Basic Instinct. Picture: Supplied

After posting her tweet to Bumble, not surprisingly, Stone was inundated with dating offers.

One user said, "Sharon you don't need Bumble, I'm right here."

"Sharon, would you like to go on a date with me? (No icepicks please!)" said another.

"My God, if Sharon can't get on a dating site what hope do the rest of us have???" one user wrote.

One post read: "If you're ever in Buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with moustaches my DMs are open. Also own a car so willing to drive even if ya just close by."

MORE NEWS

Twin stars take their own lives

Amazing tales of big cats surface

Great-grandad 'took out' church shooter

Sharon Stone and her son, Roan, pictured at the Golden Globes in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

- with The New York Post