‘I’ll never go off Subway again’: Fifita’s food poisoning horror

HE left everything out on the field - mostly his lunch.

But Andrew Fifita's gutsy effort for Cronulla in its 12-10 NRL loss to Brisbane, after battling food poisoning, did not impress coach Shane Flanagan.

Fifita appeared to typify the brave Sharks in their Suncorp Stadium defeat on Thursday night, producing some head-turning numbers despite at one stage vomiting on the field after a dodgy lunch.

He was forced off the field after 26 minutes as he overcame the effects of food poisoning, but returned to finish with 131m to his name from 18 runs plus six tackle breaks.

He also polished off 24 tackles.

But Sharks mentor Flanagan rolled his eyes when it was suggested after the round 20 loss that Fifita had been impressive.

"I don't think it was one of Andrew's better games at all," he said.

"If that is your opinion of Andrew's game that's nice but by his standards and our standards it wasn't one of his better ones."

Flanagan said he would pull Fifita aside after the loss to address his concerns but refused to elaborate.

Asked what he didn't like about Fifita's game, Flanagan said: "I will keep that and work with Andrew on those".

The hulking forward blamed a hotel buffet for his upset stomach, reavealing he was made to pay for not sticking to his unorthodox pre-game routine.

Andrew Fifita set up a try before being forced off with the upset stomach. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"I missed my Subway today. I tried just going with the hotel food and I got really, really sick and I wouldn't go near the tryline down here at the south end," Fifita told Triple M Radio.

"It's the first time and it'll be the last time not eating Subway (on game day).

"I'll never go off it again. I don't care how far it is, I'll keep walking there."

While Fifita received tough love, Sharks halfback Chad Townsend got a bit of sympathy after being left to rue a key missed conversion.

After fullback Valentine Holmes bagged a double to take his try tally to a league leading 17, Townsend somehow butchered the kick right in front of the posts by hitting the left upright.

It left the scores locked at 10-10 early in the second half. Sharks co-captain Paul Gallen felt for the playmaker post-match.

"We had opportunities at the back end of the game and didn't execute," Gallen said.

"Chad Townsend was under enormous pressure and we are not listening to him at times."

The fifth-placed Sharks hope to welcome back Wade Graham next round against Manly after the co-captain and flyer Edrick Lee both missed the Brisbane clash with groin injuries.