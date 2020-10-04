Menu
Sharks warning sign. Craig Warhurst
Shark siren sounded at popular beach

Cathy Adams
4th Oct 2020 8:51 AM

SURFERS and swimmers were warned to leave the water at Evans Head this morning after a shark was spotted in the water at Main Beach.

A member of the public raised the alarm after the shark was spotted and the shark siren was activated to warn other beach users.

Surf Life Saving Australia branch duty officer Chris Samuels said the shark was reported at about 7.30am the local call out team was now on standby.

He said patrols would begin on the beach at 9am and they would continue to monitor the situation.

