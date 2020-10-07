Menu
Several beaches have been closed on the Far North Coast. Picture Nathan Edwards
News

SHARK SIGHTING: Several Far North Coast beaches closed

Aisling Brennan
7th Oct 2020 2:39 PM

BALLINA beaches have been closed after a surfer had a close call with a shark.

NSW Shark Smart has announced NSW SLSC has closed all Ballina beaches after a "shark interaction" was detected by SLS drone.

"The surfer was not injured", the social media post read.

Meanwhile, a 1.5 metre Bull shark has also been detected at Main Beach, Byron Bay shortly after 2.30pm today.

Main Beach has been closed until further notice.

More information to come.

Lismore Northern Star

