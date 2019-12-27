Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sharpes Beach at Skennars Head has been closed after a shark sighting.
Sharpes Beach at Skennars Head has been closed after a shark sighting. Liana Turner
News

Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Dec 2019 11:20 AM

A BALLINA Shire beach has reopened after a shark was sighted off-shore.

Surf Life Saving NSW reported a shark was spotted at Sharpes Beach, Skennars Head, at 9.20am today.

Far North Coast Surf-Lifesaving director Chris Samuels said the life guards who are on duty would have closed the beach once the shark was spotted.

"If there was something sighted, we usually give it 30 minutes before giving it the all clear to reopen the beach," Mr Samuels said.

"We've had a few sightings the last few days, but we've got a lot more life savers and volunteers on duty, so there is higher visibility."

He said the Christmas period had been relatively quiet, with a few minor incidents occurring.

"We've had a few incidents across the coast but nothing too significant," Mr Samuels said.

He encouraged people to continue to swim between the flags and listen to the advice of on-duty life savers.

Just before 11am, the Department of Primary Industries also advised that a 2.55m tiger shark was tagged and released from a smart drumline at South Ballina.

ballina shark sighting sharpes beach skennars head
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Permits still needed, despite the rain

        premium_icon Permits still needed, despite the rain

        News FIREFIGHTERS remind the community that despite some rain in the region, fire permits remain suspended.

        Rain brings a ‘sigh of relief’

        premium_icon Rain brings a ‘sigh of relief’

        News RAIN is the best Christmas gift for our wonderful firefighters.

        PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head

        News DID our photographer catch you enjoying a day at the beach?

        Man facing attempted murder charges arrested again

        Man facing attempted murder charges arrested again

        News The court heard he was an hour away from his home 40 minutes after his curfew.