News

Shark nets will return to NSW's north coast beaches

This 2.32m male white shark was caught at Lennox Head Beach on August 4 on a drumline. Source: Supplied
This 2.32m male white shark was caught at Lennox Head Beach on August 4 on a drumline. Source: Supplied
by Miles Godfrey

SHARK nets will again be deployed off the NSW north coast this summer after a hugely successful trial that halted a horror run of deadly attacks in the region.

Former premier Mike Baird was forced to install nets between mid-December and May after a huge spike in shark maulings, including the 2015 death of Japanese surfer Tadashi ­Nakahara off Ballina.

Mr Baird faced protests by greenie activists as he announced the nets last year, including one who threw a net over him.

Despite the controversy, the policy worked - with zero attacks recorded off the north coast last summer and none since. There were 14 shark ­attacks at the height of the 2015 north coast crisis, eight last year and just two so far in 2017 in other parts of the state.

The nets, laid off Lighthouse, ­Sharpes and Shelly beaches at Ballina, Lennox Heads' Seven Mile Beach and Evans Head, also led to a welcome ­resurgence of the north coast's tourism industry, which took a battering as families felt unsafe to swim or surf there.

More at The Daily Telegraph

Topics:  editors picks shark nets

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mullumbimby's Magic needs help to get on screen

Mullumbimby's Magic needs help to get on screen

YOU can help the historical documentary tell the story of the town in the 1970s and 1980s.

Part of a plan to save our planet

MEN OF THE FUTURE: Yazoo Wild and Louis Trisley.

Byron High pupils making adifference in Canberra

OPINION: Panel probes rent woes across shire

PANELLISTS: Jenny Leong- Panel MC and Greens MP for Newtown, Mary Flowers- Northern Rivers Tenants Advice and Advocacy Service, Tony Davies- CEO of Social Futures, Estelle Graham- CEO of Anglicare North Coast and John McKenna CEO of North Coast Community Housing.

Renting for life is becoming a reality

LETTER: Recognition for local women surfers

LEGEND: Former World Women's Surfing Champion Pauline Menczer.

Calls for recognition of local women surf champ.

Local Partners