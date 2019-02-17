Shark attack at Byron Bay

A MAN has been flown to hospital after being bitten by a shark on the state's North Coast.

Emergency services were called to Manfred Street, Byron Bay, about 6.40am this morning after reports a man was surfing near Belongil Beach when he bitten on the leg by a shark.

The 41-year-old man from Suffolk Park returned to shore on his board and alerted other surfers.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being air-lifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Belongil Beach and Main Beach have been closed for 24-hours.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District will liaise with Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Beachgoers are urged to follow safety advice from Surf Life Saving NSW and by visiting the Department of Primary Industry's website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/sharks and the SharkSmart app.